Man murdered in group clash in Chennai, six arrested within six hours

Police said the groups had clashed over a complaint about noise near one of their houses

Published - June 18, 2024 01:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Avadi City Police have arrested six men who were allegedly involved in a clash that resulted in the murder of a 24-year-old young man.

Police said that at around 10.30 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2024, K. Ganeshan, 24, A. Karthikeyan, 19, and Vinodh, 24, of Thiruverkadu visited the mother of one of their friend in New Anna Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal, as she was unwell.

Follwoing the visit, the young men were talking to each other near the house of another person, B. Sadhasivam. Since they were creating a noise, Sadhasivam came out from his house and shouted at them, telling them not to make a noise near his house. He also asked them to disperse from there, which resulted in a heated argument. The trio threatened him by brandishing knives and left in a two-wheeler.

Angered over this, Sadhasivam decided to retaliate and called his family members to his assistance. Sadhasivam, along with his six associates, chased the trio on bikes and surrounded them. Both groups clashed and in the fight, Ganeshan, 24, of Thiruverkadu, was murdered.

Upon receipt of information, the Thirumullaivoyal police went to the scene of the clash and retrieved Ganehan’s body. After conducting an investigation, the police arrested Sadhasivam, 31, B. Selvam, 40, B. Velu, 36, A. Balakrishnan, 65, B. Anbalagan, 37, and Britto alias Peter, 44, within six hours of the murder.

Karthikeyan, 19, who was an associate of the deceased was sent to a hospital for treatment. Vinodh had fled the scene after the murder.

The police have registered a case and further investigation are underway.

