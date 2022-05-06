Man murdered in drunken brawl

Special Correspondent May 06, 2022 21:40 IST

He and his friend started throwing stones at each other

A 33-year-old man was murdered allegedly by his friend in a drunken brawl in Kundrathur. The police said Thiyagarajan, 33, of Metha Nagar, Kundrathur, was a daily wage earner. He and his friend Kannan were consuming liquor on a ground in Irandam Kattalai on Thursday night. The two had a quarrel and in a fit of anger they attacked each other with stones. Thiyagarajan suffered serious injuries in the attack by Kannan. On hearing his cries, the public came to his rescue and Kannan fled the scene. The personnel from Kundrathur police station reached the spot and rushed the victim to the Government Chromepet Hospital where he died. The police arrested Kannan.



