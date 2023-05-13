HamberMenu
Man murdered in drunken brawl near Thirumazhisai

May 13, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man was killed in a drunken brawl near Thirumazhisai on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Boopathi who was a daily wage worker. On Friday night, he was riding a motorcycle in an inebriated condition. When he allegedly went close to some youths on the road, they rebuked him.

Boopathi parked his motorcycle and returned to pick a quarrel with the youths. One of the youths allegedly hit Boopathi with a log. When Bhoopathi died, the gang fled the spot. The Vellavedu police rushed to the spot and sent the body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

