Man murdered in dispute over parking space in Perambur

A. Selvam, 60, of Royapuram, died after being assaulted by R. Ricardo, 36, of Madhavaram over the parking of vehicles in front of a private school in Perambur on Thursday.

The Peravallur police arrested Ricardo and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.