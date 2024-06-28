Man murdered in dispute over parking space in Perambur

A. Selvam, 60, of Royapuram, died after being assaulted by R. Ricardo, 36, of Madhavaram over the parking of vehicles in front of a private school in Perambur on Thursday.
The Peravallur police arrested Ricardo and are investigating.
Published - June 28, 2024 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI
