Man murdered in dispute over parking space in Perambur

Published - June 28, 2024 01:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Peravallur police arrested Ricardo and are investigating

The Hindu Bureau

A. Selvam, 60, of Royapuram, died after being assaulted by R. Ricardo, 36, of Madhavaram over the parking of vehicles in front of a private school in Perambur on Thursday.

The Peravallur police arrested Ricardo and are investigating.

