Man murdered during drunken brawl 

A 42-year-old history sheeter was murdered in Pulianthope on Thursday night following a drunken brawl.

The police said the deceased was identified as ‘Lodang’ Mari, 42, of Kannikapuram in Pulianthope. He had been involved in criminal offences in the limits of Basin Bridge, Pulianthope of Vyasarpadi police stations. On Thursday night, Mari, along with his five friends, including ‘Korukkupet’ Mari, 35, and ‘Pillai’ Karthik were consuming liquor near Kasturba Colony.

Following a drunken brawl, ‘Korukkupet’ Mari stabbed “Lodang” Mari with a knife. The gang then fled, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Passersby rushed the body in an ambulance to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was declared brought dead. On information, the police registered a case and took up investigation.


