Man murdered by son’s rivals in Gummudipoondi

10 September 2021 01:32 IST

A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death in Gummudipoondi by a gang of men who had a dispute with his son.

The police said the victim was identified as Mohan, 62, of Turapallam near Gummudipoondi. On Wednesday evening, while his son Jeevanandam, 25, and his friend Ezhil, 25, were attending a marriage reception, four persons picked a quarrel with them on a petty issue.

Later, the four men stopped Jeevanandam and his friend on their way home. He hit one of them and left with his friend on his bike. Later, the gang came to his house looking for Jeevanandam. As he was not there, the assailants woke up his father Mohan and stabbed him indiscriminately.

Neighbours who heard his cries rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital where Mohan died on Thursday morning. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the gang.