Chennai

Man murdered by son’s rivals in Gummudipoondi

A 62-year-old man was stabbed to death in Gummudipoondi by a gang of men who had a dispute with his son.

The police said the victim was identified as Mohan, 62, of Turapallam near Gummudipoondi. On Wednesday evening, while his son Jeevanandam, 25, and his friend Ezhil, 25, were attending a marriage reception, four persons picked a quarrel with them on a petty issue.

Later, the four men stopped Jeevanandam and his friend on their way home. He hit one of them and left with his friend on his bike. Later, the gang came to his house looking for Jeevanandam. As he was not there, the assailants woke up his father Mohan and stabbed him indiscriminately.

Neighbours who heard his cries rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital where Mohan died on Thursday morning. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the gang.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 1:34:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-murdered-by-sons-rivals-in-gummudipoondi/article36393029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY