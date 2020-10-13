Man mows down farmer using tractor

A 49-year-old farmer was allegedly mowed down by a tractor driven by another farmer in a village near Singaperumalkoil.

The police said the victim Rajagopal, from Kondamangalam village, had engaged Perumal, 45, for harvesting paddy. The work was completed 10 days ago but Rajagopal delayed paying Perumal.

On Sunday, Perumal met Rajagopal and a heated exchange followed. When Rajagopal went to his field, he realised that Perumal had towed the tilling equipment away with a tractor.

Rajagopal waylaid him on a two-wheeler. When Perumal tried moving the tractor, Rajagopal was run over and died on the spot. Perumal surrendered at the Maraimalai Nagar police station.