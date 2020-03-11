Man moves HC, cites Italian Football League curbs to put off IPL matches

Citing the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a public interest litigation petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to restrain Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from going ahead with its plan to hold Indian Premier League (IPL) T-20 cricket matches from March 29 to May 24.
Advocate G. Alex Benziger has filed the petition claiming that world over organisations were avoiding mass gatherings as a preventive measure against COVID-19.
He said the Italian Football League, one of the oldest leagues in the world, was being played at present in the European nation behind closed doors by not allowing any fan to watch any of the matches.
Claiming to have made a representation in this regard to the BCCI, the petitioner insisted that the IPL matches should also be avoided.
