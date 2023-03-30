Man, mother arrested for murder

March 30, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Somangalam police have arrested a 32-year-old man and his mother on charges of murdering his wife and later staging it as a suicide on Thursday.

The victim, Logapriya, 28, was married to Gokulakannan from Amarambedu in Somangalam a few months ago. On Tuesday morning, Gokulakannan informed the police that his wife ended her life at his house. The police sent the body for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, parents of Logapriya alleged dowry harassment by Gokulakannan and his mother Rajeswari. The post-mortem report confirmed that the victim had sustained injuries before her death. After investigation, the police found that Gokulakannan and Rajeswari had murdered Logapriya and staged it as suicide. Both were arrested.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

