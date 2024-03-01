ADVERTISEMENT

Man makes hoax call threatening to detonate bomb at T.N. Secretariat

March 01, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Bomb Detection Squad searched the Secretariat premises, but found no bomb; the call was traced, and found to be from a retired teacher in Cuddalore

The Hindu Bureau

The premises of the T.N. Secretariat at Fort St. George in Chennai were searched on March 1, 2024, following a call about a bomb. File | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

An unidentified person made a call to a private news television channel, threatening to detonate a bomb at the State Secretariat in Fort St George, Chennai, on Friday (March 1, 2024) morning. 

The call made at 7.30 a.m. Staff who received the call, immediately alerted police personnel. Following instructions from senior police officers, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad as well as police personnel of the Greater Chennai City Police along with sniffer dogs swung into action and thoroughly searched every chamber at the Secretariat complex. 

No bomb was found however, and police declared it a hoax call. A case was registered, and police traced the caller, who was found to be a retired teacher in Cuddalore who recently underwent treatment to depression, said police sources. 

