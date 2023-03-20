Man loses a leg after falling from train as boy snatches his mobile phone

March 20, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 40-year-old man, who was travelling on a train, lost his left leg and arm after falling from the moving train near Basin Bridge on Sunday as a boy, standing near the track allegedly snatched his mobile phone.

The police identified the victim as Abdul Kareem, 40, of Vaniyambadi who runs a mobile phone service centre. On Sunday, he was returning from the city by the Yelagiri Express after buying spare parts for his shop and the train was moving slowly near Basin Bridge station.

He was standing near the door of a coach and a 15-year-old boy, who was standing on the tracks allegedly snatched his mobile phone. Abdul Kareem lost his balance and fell, coming under the train. On hearing his screams, passengers alerted Government Railway Police at Puratchithalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

The police rushed him to Government Stanley Hospital.

Later, police nabbed the boy. On investigation, the police found that he had already sold the stolen mobile phone. He was sent to Government observation home after being produced in a court.

