Man knocked down by train while crossing tracks and talking on mobile near Tambaram

September 06, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a suburban train near Tambaram level-crossing on Tuesday night. The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Tambaram station has filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the GRP said Murmu, a native of Odisha, was working in a private security firm and on Tuesday night he was walking along the level-crossing near the Tambaram railway station and talking on his mobile. The victim, who was crossing the railway tracks despite the level-crossing having been shut, was hit by a suburban train proceeding towards Chengalpattu. He died on the spot. His body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem.

