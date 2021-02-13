Man kills two children, ends life in Chennai

CHENNAI

13 February 2021 14:56 IST

A 32-year-old man allegedly strangled his two children to death before ending his life at his house in Korukkupet.

Police sources said the incident took place on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Vinodh, 32 of Jeeva Nagar, and his sons aged three and one. He was working as an air-condition mechanic. Police said following a domestic quarrel, his wife Kavitha had left for her maternal home. She allegedly died by suicide a month ago. Vinodh was in depression following this, said police.

Advertising

Advertising

Police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations to Government Stanley Hospital. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)