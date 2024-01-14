GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man kills friend in monetary dispute in Pulianthope

January 14, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Basin Bridge police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend in monetary dispute.

The police identified the victim as Baskar, 45, and the accused as Raja alias ‘Kattu’ Raja, both residents of K.P. Park, Pulianthope, and made a living driving fish carts and doing other menial jobs.

On Thursday, Raja gave Baskar ₹140 to buy liquor, but the latter allegedly pocketed the money. This led to them quarrelling in the evening, during which Raja hit Baskar on the head with a wooden log. Hearing Baskar scream, neighbours rushed to the spot and caught Raja. They took Baskar to the Government Stanley Hospital. On Friday, Baskar died without responding to treatment. The police arrested Raja on charges of murder. Raja has six other criminal cases against him, according to the police.

