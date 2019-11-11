Man killed over property dispute

Two men were arrested by the Marina police for murdering their elder brother, reportedly over a property dispute, in Triplicane on Sunday.

The three were living in a house belonging to Sakthivel in Ayodhya Kuppam.

Sakthivel, who was unmarried, used to quarrel with his brothers under the influence of alcohol, and had asked them to vacate the house. On Sunday morning, they fought, and the younger brothers, in a fit of rage attacked Sakthivel with an iron rod.