Man killed over property dispute

Two men were arrested by the Marina police for murdering their elder brother, reportedly over a property dispute, in Triplicane on Sunday.
The three were living in a house belonging to Sakthivel in Ayodhya Kuppam.
Sakthivel, who was unmarried, used to quarrel with his brothers under the influence of alcohol, and had asked them to vacate the house. On Sunday morning, they fought, and the younger brothers, in a fit of rage attacked Sakthivel with an iron rod.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor