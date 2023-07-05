HamberMenu
Man killed in road accident in Kancheepuram

Police said the 24-year-old fell off his two-wheeler when he was attempting to overtake a mini van; he was hit by the van, sustained serious head injuries and died in hospital

July 05, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old resident of Kaliyanur village in Kancheepuram district was killed, after he fell from his two-wheeler and was hit by a mini van belonging to the State government, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The Siva Kanchi Police have filed a case and are investigating. 

A police official of the Kancheepuram district said the victim, Selvam, was working at a textile showroom in Kancheepuram town. To reach his work place on time on Tuesday morning, he was driving his two-wheeler rashly, and when he tried to overtake a van proceeding ahead of his vehicle on the narrow Kamakshi Amman Sannadhi street, he lost control of his vehicle and hit the mini van. Selvam fell off his vehicle and sustained severe head injuries, as he was not wearing a helmet. He was rushed to the Government Kancheepuram Hospital for treatment and then transferred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, where he died on Tuesday evening. 

