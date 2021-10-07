Man killed in hit-and-run

CHENNAI

07 October 2021 00:29 IST

The victim was found in a pool of blood by passers-by on Sannadhi Street in Mylapore

A 53-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Mylapore.

According to police, S. Ezhumalai, of Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram, used to sleep on the platform on Sannadhi Street, Mylapore. He was found critically injured and in a pool of blood by passers-by on Monday morning, the police said.

On information, staff of the Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar, reached the spot and took the injured man to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

After conducting preliminary investigation, the police found that a car had hit him.

Police registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation to trace the car.

The victim died on Tuesday.