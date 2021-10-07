Chennai

Man killed in hit-and-run

A 53-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Mylapore.

According to police, S. Ezhumalai, of Chitra Nagar, Kotturpuram, used to sleep on the platform on Sannadhi Street, Mylapore. He was found critically injured and in a pool of blood by passers-by on Monday morning, the police said.

On information, staff of the Traffic Investigation Police, Adyar, reached the spot and took the injured man to the Government Royapettah Hospital.

After conducting preliminary investigation, the police found that a car had hit him.

Police registered a case against an unknown person and launched an investigation to trace the car.

The victim died on Tuesday.


