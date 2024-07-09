ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed in hit-and-run in Koyambedu

Published - July 09, 2024 07:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Traffic Investigation Police, Koyambedu, registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run at the grade separator in Koyambedu in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Kumaravel of Thiruverkadu. The police said that when Kumaravel was riding his two-wheeler towards Maduravoyal, an unidentified vehicle rammed his two-wheeler from behind. He fell on the road in the impact, and died on the spot due to a head injury. Upon being informed, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for a post-mortem. The Traffic Investigation Police, Koyambedu, registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle.

