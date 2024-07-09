Man killed in hit-and-run in Koyambedu

A 46-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run at the grade separator in Koyambedu in the early hours of Tuesday.

The police identified the victim as Kumaravel of Thiruverkadu. The police said that when Kumaravel was riding his two-wheeler towards Maduravoyal, an unidentified vehicle rammed his two-wheeler from behind. He fell on the road in the impact, and died on the spot due to a head injury. Upon being informed, the police recovered the body and sent it to the Government Kilpauk Hospital for a post-mortem. The Traffic Investigation Police, Koyambedu, registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the vehicle.