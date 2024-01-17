Man killed in fire in Velachery

January 17, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST

A 55-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in fire caused by a cigarette that he forgot to snuff out before going to sleep.

The Velachery police have filed a case and are investigating. According to a police official, R. Govindan, a native of Vilkupuram, was working as a load man for a building contractor in Rajalakshmi Nagar. He was staying in the top floor of a building and all the workers who were staying with him had gone to their native for Pongal. Hence, he had consumed alcohol and gone to sleep, forgetting to snuff out a cigarette near his bed.

Locals, upon seeing smoke emanating from the building, informed the Velachery police who, along with fire and rescue services personnel, doused the blaze.

The body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital.