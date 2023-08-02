Man killed by a speeding crane on Chennai’s ECR

August 02, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - CHENNAI

A 23-year-old man, a resident of Panaiyur, was killed in a road accident on East Coast Road (ECR) early on Wednesday. The young man, identified as Rashid Ahmed, was riding a two-wheeler, and was killed on the spot after a speeding crane crashed into his vehicle.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Ahmed was riding his two-wheeler on ECR, when a crane coming in from the opposite direction suddenly went across the road median, and hit him. In the impact Rashid was thrown from his vehicle and having sustained severe head and body injuries, was killed on the spot. His body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police said that during the investigation, it was found that the crane driver lost control of his vehicle as his attention was focussed on another accident that had taken place on the road.

Residents protest

Residents of the locality organised a protest by staging a road roko, alleging that the slow progress of the stormwater drain work on that stretch and the prevention of rash driving by vehicles, resulted in frequent road accidents on ECR. Traffic was affected for more than one hour on the ECR stretch.

