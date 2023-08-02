HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man killed by a speeding crane on Chennai’s ECR

The 23-year-old victim was riding a two-wheeler, when a speeding crane going in the opposite direction, crossed the road median and hit his vehicle, killing him, police said

August 02, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old man, a resident of Panaiyur, was killed in a road accident on East Coast Road (ECR) early on Wednesday. The young man, identified as Rashid Ahmed, was riding a two-wheeler, and was killed on the spot after a speeding crane crashed into his vehicle.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Ahmed was riding his two-wheeler on ECR, when a crane coming in from the opposite direction suddenly went across the road median, and hit him. In the impact Rashid was thrown from his vehicle and having sustained severe head and body injuries, was killed on the spot. His body was sent to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem examination.  

Police said that during the investigation, it was found that the crane driver lost control of his vehicle as his attention was focussed on another accident that had taken place on the road.

Residents protest

Residents of the locality organised a protest by staging a road roko, alleging that the slow progress of the stormwater drain work on that stretch and the prevention of rash driving by vehicles, resulted in frequent road accidents on ECR. Traffic was affected for more than one hour on the ECR stretch. 

Related Topics

Chennai / traffic / road accident / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.