ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed as two-wheeler rams a bus in Kancheepuram

June 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was killed, while his pillion rider who was injured, is undergoing treatment in a hospital after the two-wheeler they were riding crashed into a private company bus in Kancheepuram on Monday. The Siva Kanchi police have filed a case and are investigating.

The police said R. Dinesh, a resident of Kamatchi Nagar and a worker at a private restaurant, and his friend Dinesh of Chinna Kancheepuram were returning home on his two-wheeler on Kammal Street. The rider lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed the bus coming in the opposite direction. While R. Dinesh was killed on the spot, his friend is battling for life in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US