Man killed as two-wheeler rams a bus in Kancheepuram

June 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 25-year-old man was killed, while his pillion rider who was injured, is undergoing treatment in a hospital after the two-wheeler they were riding crashed into a private company bus in Kancheepuram on Monday. The Siva Kanchi police have filed a case and are investigating.

The police said R. Dinesh, a resident of Kamatchi Nagar and a worker at a private restaurant, and his friend Dinesh of Chinna Kancheepuram were returning home on his two-wheeler on Kammal Street. The rider lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed the bus coming in the opposite direction. While R. Dinesh was killed on the spot, his friend is battling for life in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai.

The CCTV footage of the accident has gone viral.

