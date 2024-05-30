ADVERTISEMENT

Man killed after truck rams two-wheeler near Pallavaram

Published - May 30, 2024 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

His friend, who was injured, is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old ambulance driver was killed after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a truck near Pallavaram on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as Muthuvel, an ambulance driver at private hospital. When he and his friend Deva were riding a two-wheeler on Wednesday, a concrete-mixer truck hit them at the Grand Southern Trunk Road-Thiruneermalai Road junction. In the impact, Muthuvel was killed on the spot. Mr. Deva, who was injured, was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

The police sent the body to the Chromepet Government hospital for post mortem and arrested the truck driver, Thangapandi, 30.

