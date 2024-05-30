GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man killed after truck rams two-wheeler near Pallavaram

His friend, who was injured, is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital

Published - May 30, 2024 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old ambulance driver was killed after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a truck near Pallavaram on Wednesday.

The police identified the victim as Muthuvel, an ambulance driver at private hospital. When he and his friend Deva were riding a two-wheeler on Wednesday, a concrete-mixer truck hit them at the Grand Southern Trunk Road-Thiruneermalai Road junction. In the impact, Muthuvel was killed on the spot. Mr. Deva, who was injured, was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

The police sent the body to the Chromepet Government hospital for post mortem and arrested the truck driver, Thangapandi, 30.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.