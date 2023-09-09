Man kidnapped, beheaded in Walajabad

September 09, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 25-year-old man was kidnapped and beheaded by a gang near Walajabad in Kancheepuram district on Friday night.

The victim was identified as B. Ajit, 25, of Venkudi village near Walajabad. He had reportedly had criminal antecedents. On Friday night, while he was in his village, a gang abducted him in a car to an undisclosed location. No one noticed the crime at the time. Later, people of Thangi village noticed his severed head at a temple and alerted the police. Upon receipt of information, police personnel who reached the spot searched for the rest of torso. They recovered it from a railway track at Valluvapakkam village.

The police sent the body to the Government Chengalpattu Hospital for post-mortem.

The police said Ajit was arrested a month ago for allegedly creating a ruckus under the influence of ganja and he had been released on bail. The police suspect enmity over a monetary dispute to be the motive behind his murder.

