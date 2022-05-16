Man keeps mother’s body at home in a barrel filled with concrete 

The 86-year-old woman died two weeks ago in Neelankarai

The police have recovered the body of an 86-year-old woman from barrel filled with cement concrete at a home in Neelankarai.

The victim was identified as Senbagam, 86, a resident of Saraswathi Nagar, Neelankarai. After the death of her husband, she was living with her second son Suresh, 56. Suresh, said to be mentally unstable, was estranged from his wife and children. Neighbours, who used to see Senbagam sitting in the balcony, did not find her of late. They called Suresh's brother Babu who lives in Perungudi. When Babu enquired with Suresh about their mother, he refused to let him in. When Babu persisted, Suresh told him that Senbagam died two weeks ago and he kept her body in a barrel and filled it with cement concrete.

Shocked by this, Babu complained to the police who found the body of after breaking the concrete in the barrel. The body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case of unnatural death.