Man keeps friend’s body for two days, surrenders in court

He allegedly murdered him during a spat over house rent

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 17, 2022 21:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver stayed with the body of his friend after murdering two days ago in Ambattur.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Murugan, 42, of Thiruverkadu, had rented out his house in Pattravakkam Ambattur to his friend K. Suresh, also an autorickshaw driver. On Wednesday night, when the two were consuming liquor, Murugan demanded one month rent that was due from Suresh. The two started fighting. In a fit of rage, Murugan hit Suresh to death with a hammer. He stayed with his body for two days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Friday, Murugan surrendered in Ambattur magistrate’s court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app