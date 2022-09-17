Man keeps friend’s body for two days, surrenders in court

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver stayed with the body of his friend after murdering two days ago in Ambattur.

S. Murugan, 42, of Thiruverkadu, had rented out his house in Pattravakkam Ambattur to his friend K. Suresh, also an autorickshaw driver. On Wednesday night, when the two were consuming liquor, Murugan demanded one month rent that was due from Suresh. The two started fighting. In a fit of rage, Murugan hit Suresh to death with a hammer. He stayed with his body for two days.

On Friday, Murugan surrendered in Ambattur magistrate’s court.