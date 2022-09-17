Chennai

Man keeps friend’s body for two days, surrenders in court

A 42-year-old autorickshaw driver stayed with the body of his friend after murdering two days ago in Ambattur.

S. Murugan, 42, of Thiruverkadu, had rented out his house in Pattravakkam Ambattur to his friend K. Suresh, also an autorickshaw driver. On Wednesday night, when the two were consuming liquor, Murugan demanded one month rent that was due from Suresh. The two started fighting. In a fit of rage, Murugan hit Suresh to death with a hammer. He stayed with his body for two days.

On Friday, Murugan surrendered in Ambattur magistrate’s court.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
murder
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2022 9:57:03 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-keeps-friends-body-for-two-days-surrenders-in-court/article65903417.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY