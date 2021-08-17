Man injured by manja thread in Tiruvottiyur

His throat was slashed while he was riding his bike

A 32-year-old sustained injuries to his throat after he came in contact with a dangling manja (glass coated) string in Tiruvottiyur on Sunday evening.

The police said the victim S. Bharath Kumar, of Ennore, was riding his bike on Tiruvottiyur Beach Road around 7 p.m. when the incident occurred. His wife and son, who were riding pillion, fell and suffered minor injuries.

Passersby rescued Mr. Bharat Kumar and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. On information, personnel from the Tiruvottiyur police station registered a case and began searching for those who used the banned manja thread.

Meanwhile, personnel from the Ice House police station arrested the owner of a stationery shop, located on Dr. Natesan Road, for selling manja string and kites. The police identified him as Syed Ibrahim, 34, of Mylapore.

They also recovered 390 kites and 16 spools after raiding the shop.

Flying kites on terraces, public parks and open ground is a common phenomenon in the city, particularly in north and central Chennai. Preparation and sale of manja thread is prevalent in such places.