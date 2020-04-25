Chennai

Man injured by ‘maanja’ thread

The 56-year-old was returning home on his bike after dialysis treatment

A 56-year old man from Tambaram, who was returning home after dialysis treatment was injured after a thread, which police said was a ‘maanja’, got entangled around his neck on Friday evening.

Police said Parasuraman, 56, is a resident of Manimangalam near Tambaram.

He had gone to a hospital in Ambattur for dialyisis. After the procedure, he was riding home on his motorcycle on the Tambaram-Madhuravoyal Bypass when a ‘maanja’ thread got entangled around his neck.

He fell from his bike and passersby rushed him to a hospital. Police claim that it was a maanja thread. “He sustained minor injury on his neck and is alright now. We are investigating,’ said a police officer.

In March, A.K. Viswanathan, city police commissioner, had issued an order banning sale, use, manufacture, storage or dealing with maanja thread for the purpose of kite flying from March 14 to May 12.

“Strict action will be taken against those who fly kites using the dangerous maanja thread,” warned a police officer.

