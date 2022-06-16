Man injured as country bomb explodes

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 18:46 IST

Special Correspondent June 16, 2022 18:46 IST

He was riding a motorcycle with two others at Paranipudur

He was riding a motorcycle with two others at Paranipudur

A man wanted in several criminal cases was grievously injured after a country bomb that he was carrying accidentally dropped and exploded on Wednesday night at Paranipudur near Mangadu when he was riding a motorcycle with two others. The three accused were riding a bike in Jothi Nagar, Paranipudur, when the bomb carried by one of them in a paper bag slipped and exploded. In the explosion, the rider was grievously injured. The other two fled the spot, abandoning the injured man. The police nabbed him and rushed him to a private hospital for giving first aid. The police identified him as M. Vinodh Kumar, 27, of Iyappanthangal. He was involved in several criminal cases, including murder and theft. The police are searching for the other two who were riding the bike with him.



Our code of editorial values