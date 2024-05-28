ADVERTISEMENT

Man in possession of over 3,000 pain killer tablets held

Published - May 28, 2024 10:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Tuesday arrested a man who was in possession of over 3,000 pain killer tablets in Sembium.

Following information about a person selling pain relief tablets illegally, police intensified surveillance at Bunder Garden in Perambur. The police team arrested Ajith Gunanithi, 24, a resident of Perambur for being in possession of 3,300 nitrazepam, pain relief tablets.

Further investigation revealed that the accused, Ajith, was involved in a total of 11 cases, including murder and attempt-to-murder cases. The search is on for other two people who are absconding in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US