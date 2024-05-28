Man in possession of over 3,000 pain killer tablets held

The police on Tuesday arrested a man who was in possession of over 3,000 pain killer tablets in Sembium.

Following information about a person selling pain relief tablets illegally, police intensified surveillance at Bunder Garden in Perambur. The police team arrested Ajith Gunanithi, 24, a resident of Perambur for being in possession of 3,300 nitrazepam, pain relief tablets.

Further investigation revealed that the accused, Ajith, was involved in a total of 11 cases, including murder and attempt-to-murder cases. The search is on for other two people who are absconding in the case.

