ADVERTISEMENT

Man in inebriated state drowns in Adyar River 

April 15, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man, in an inebriated condition, accidentally stepped into the Adyar River in Kotturpuram and drowned on Friday evening. His body was recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and sent for postmortem.

The man was identified as Edison, 48, of Saidapet, a driver. On Friday evening, Edison, who was drunk, was playing with his son in front of his house. After sometime, he sauntered to the banks of the Adyar in Kotturpuram. He then allegedly went into the river and got stuck in the mud there. He could not get out and started drowning. People nearby tried to rescue him but in vain.

Police personnel from Kotturpuram reached the spot and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were started to trace Edison but was suspended in the night and then resumed early Saturday. The body was recovered on Saturday morning. The Kotturpuram police registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US