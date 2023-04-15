HamberMenu
Man in inebriated state drowns in Adyar River 

April 15, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 48-year-old man, in an inebriated condition, accidentally stepped into the Adyar River in Kotturpuram and drowned on Friday evening. His body was recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel and sent for postmortem.

The man was identified as Edison, 48, of Saidapet, a driver. On Friday evening, Edison, who was drunk, was playing with his son in front of his house. After sometime, he sauntered to the banks of the Adyar in Kotturpuram. He then allegedly went into the river and got stuck in the mud there. He could not get out and started drowning. People nearby tried to rescue him but in vain.

Police personnel from Kotturpuram reached the spot and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel who rushed to the spot. Rescue operations were started to trace Edison but was suspended in the night and then resumed early Saturday. The body was recovered on Saturday morning. The Kotturpuram police registered a case.

