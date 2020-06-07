Man in drunken state sets ablaze wife, children

CHENNAI

07 June 2020 23:40 IST

The Maduravoyal police have launched a hunt to nab a 44-year-old man from Kolkata who allegedly set ablaze his wife, son and daughter.

The police said Maqbool Ali, 44, from Kolkata had come to the city a few years ago and was living with his family at a rented house at Noombal. He was working with a private firm but quit his job later.

While his wife Koresha Begam, 40, and son Akram Ali, 21, were working in a shoe manufacturing company, his 13-year-old daughter was studying in Class 7 in a private school.

The police said his wife threw him out of the house as he was jobless and took to drinking.

On Saturday night, an inebriated Ali quarrelled with his wife and dozed off in front of the house. In the early hours of Sunday, he set his wife and children ablaze after pouring petrol on them.

Neighbours alerted the police. The victims were rushed to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The woman and son died of burns, the police said.

Taxi driver murdered

A 31-year-old call-taxi driver was hacked to death in Pallikaranai police station limits. After recovering his body from a vacant plot on Medavakkam Koot Road, the police launched a probe to trace the killers.

The body bore several stab wounds. The police identified the victim as Samkumar, 31, of Rajakilpakkam. He had come to the place on the invitation of his friends, Rakesh, Ajith and Thideer Mani, who attacked him with knives during a brawl.