Man in Chennai sentenced to five years in jail for causing death of young woman in road accident

The 36-year-old man was convicted for driving his car rashly, and hitting a two-wheeler, causing the death of the rider, a 21-year-old woman

December 15, 2023 10:45 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to five-and-a-half years of imprisonment for causing the death of a young woman by driving a luxury car in a rash and negligent manner, in Kilpauk, two years ago.

The deceased A. Yamuna, 21 was employed as an ECG staff member in the implementation of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC). She was a resident of K.P. Park, Perambur. On the afternoon of May 21, 2021, while she was riding her two-wheeler to KMC, a car hit her vehicle head-on at the EVR Periyar Salai-Barnaby Road junction.

The driver drove away after the accident; however, he was chased by passers-by and caught one kilometre away from the site of the accident. The driver was later handed over to the Anna Square traffic investigation wing police. Police identified the accused as Abdul Qayyum.

The victim, Yamuna, died without responding to the treatment at a government hospital.

At end of the trial, the Mahila Court at Periyamedu, Allikulam pronounced a judgment convicting Qayyum for rash and negligent driving and endangering the safety of others. The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him.

