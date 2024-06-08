GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Man in Chennai sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl

Police said the 40-year-old had raped the six-old-child repeatedly

Published - June 08, 2024 01:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to imprisonment for 20 years, for raping a minor girl.

Last year, the All Women Police, Mylapore, registered a case based on a complaint from the parents of a child under various sections of the POCSO Act. The victim was six, and had been repeatedly sexually abused by a relative of the family’s. The accused person was arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody.

The trial was conducted before the Special Court in the Madras High Court campus. At the conclusion of the trial, the Special Court held the man guilty and convicted him for the offence under section 6 of the POCSO Act (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault). He was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the court besides a fine of ₹5,000, police said.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police / court administration / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.