Man in Chennai sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for raping minor girl

A special court for the exclusive trial of cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted and sentenced a 40-year-old man to imprisonment for 20 years, for raping a minor girl.

Last year, the All Women Police, Mylapore, registered a case based on a complaint from the parents of a child under various sections of the POCSO Act. The victim was six, and had been repeatedly sexually abused by a relative of the family’s. The accused person was arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody.

The trial was conducted before the Special Court in the Madras High Court campus. At the conclusion of the trial, the Special Court held the man guilty and convicted him for the offence under section 6 of the POCSO Act (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault). He was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by the court besides a fine of ₹5,000, police said.