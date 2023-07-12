HamberMenu
Man in Chennai intervenes in fight between son and neighbour, gets killed

Police said the man’s son and a neighbour got into a fight over rash driving; the victim’s son was arrested and sent to prison

July 12, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old man, who intervened in a fight between his son and a neighbour, was killed, after he sustained knife injuries, on the night of Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The Washermenpet Police have filed a case and have arrested his son. 

A police official of the Washermenpet station said Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, was residing on P.P. Amman Koil street in Old Washermenpet. Kumar was riding his two-wheeler in a rash manner in his street, and so, his neighbour Velan questioned him. A verbal argument between the two turned ugly, after both of them started hitting each other. Suddenly Kumar ran into his house and brought a knife and tried to assault Velan.

Meanwhile Kumar’s father M. Veera Muthu intervened and sustained knife injuries on the neck. He was rushed to the Government Stanley Hospital where he was pronounced brought dead. 

The police visited the scene of the crime and arrested Kumar. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

