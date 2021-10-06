Man in Chennai held for threatening to stop wedding

The man had demanded ₹10 lakh from the bride’s mother, police said

Muthialpet Police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old man who threatened to stop a proposed marriage unless he was paid ₹10 lakh.

According to police, the complainant is R. Prabha from Ramasamy Street, Mannady, and her daughter’s marriage was scheduled to be held shortly. An anonymous person called her over the phone and demanded ₹10 lakh saying that he would stop the marriage unless his demand was met. Immediately, she lodged a complaint with the police.

Police took up the investigation and traced the caller who used a public telephone booth. After analysing CCTV footage from the booth, police arrested the caller who was identified as V.Balasamy, 40 of Broadway. The investigation revealed that Balasamy has made the call at the instigation of another individual, Mani. A manhunt was launched to nab Mani.