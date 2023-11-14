Man in a bid to save friend stabs assailant after snatching weapon from him  

November 14, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

A 28-year-old man stabbed his attacker to death in Guduvanchery using the latter’s weapon after snatching it when a gang came to attack the former’s friend on Sunday.

Police sources said Kanniappan, 28, a civil contractor and his friend Vineeth, 27, of Manimekhalai Street, Guduvanchery, were bursting crackers on their street. A gang of seven who came on motorbikes attempted to attack Vineeth using knives. Kanniappan who was shocked over this fended off the attacks and tried to save his friend. Though Kanniappan was injured, he managed to snatch a weapon from the attacker and indiscriminately attacked the latter.

One of the attackers slumped down to the ground. On receipt of an alert, police personnel from Guduvanchery Police station reached the spot and recovered the body of the deceased who has been identified as Gopala Kannan, 23, of Guduvanchery.

Kanniappan who had an injury on his head was admitted to a hospital. Police said Vineeth and his brother had attacked a person in Guduvanchery in the past, and the gang had come to avenge the attack.

Meanwhile, one more murder was reported from the suburb on Sunday night. Body of a youth was found lying near a private firm in Vadaperumpakkam, near Redhills. His identity was not immediately known. Police recovered the body and launched further investigation.

A 26-year-old youth was found murdered near a lake bund of Aariya Perumbakkam village near Kancheepuram. The victim has been identified as Surya, 26, who was a van driver. He married a woman of another caste five years ago. The couple had two children. Surya and his neighbour had frequent quarrels. Police sources said, on Sunday night, Surya was taken to the lake bund by Karthik on the pretext of giving a treat. After giving him alcohol, Karthik murdered Surya and later surrendered to Baluchetty Chatram Police.

