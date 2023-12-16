Man impersonating as personal assistant to Chief Minister held

December 16, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The city police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly cheating a few people by impersonating as a personal assistant to Chief Minister.

Police said a resident of Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police alleging that a person who claimed to be a PA to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu called over phone and threatened him besides hurling abuses.

After conducting an investigation, the police traced the caller, identified as Sivasubramaniyan, 34, of Cuddalore, and arrested him near Marakkanam. They also seized two mobile phones from him.

Further investigation revealed that Sivasubramanian had been involved in thefts and cheating incidents in Puducherry and Nagapattinam. Last week, he extorted the phone from an autorickshaw driver after saying that he would return it. He had stolen mobile phones and threatened many people claiming to be the PA to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.