Man held under POCSO Act in Selaiyur

Personnel from the Selaiyur police station on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old under the POCSO Act for sexually harassing a 15-year-old girl.

The accused T. Vinish, a resident of East Tambaram, was working in a shop on the same street as the victim’s residence.

A police officer said a complaint was received from the girl’s parents after she was found missing from home on July 27.

A special team investigated and found that Vinish had eloped with the girl after promising to marry her.

The team finally caught the accused and the victim, and upon inquiry, learned that he had sexually harassed the girl.

The police changed the First Information Report and arrested Vinish under the POCSO Act.

While the accused was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison, the rescued girl was placed in the custody of a government home.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress -1098)