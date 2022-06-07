Man held under POCSO Act at Central station

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl on a train on Monday.

The police said the accused was identified as Deepak Lalchand, of Rajasthan. The victim was travelling with her parents in an express train bound for Bihar from Bengaluru. While the train stopped at the Central railway station, the girl went to the washroom, where the accused sexually harassed her.

The girl told her father, who informed the Railway Protection Force personnel. The accused was nabbed and handed over to Government Railway Police, who booked him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.