Man held in MLA attack case

The Velavedu police arrested a 40-year-old man, who allegedly attacked the vehicle in which AIADMK MLA T.A. Ezhumalai was travelling on Tuesday night. The MLA representing Poonamalee is one among those disqualified by the Speaker. He sustained injuries in the attack.

According to the police, Mr. Ezhumalai, who is the secretary of the party’s Tiruvallur west region, was returning from a relative’s funeral in Vettikuppam. Around 8.30 p.m, when his car slowed down near a speed breaker, the accused, Naina Kannu hit the car’s windshield with a log.

Mr. Ezhumalai, who was seated next to the driver, sustained injuries on his face and was rushed to the Tiruvallur General Hospital. The police nabbed Naina Kannu, who is a member of Amma Peravai in the locality.

“He told us that he attacked the vehicle as Mr. Ezhumalai’s car was about to hit him. But, we suspect he is lying. He was irritated by the presence of the MLA in his village,” said a police officer.