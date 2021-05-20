Man held in Kundrathur for hitting migrant labourers for not paying rent

A 40-year-old man, who allegedly beat up migrant labourers with a PVC pipe for not paying rent, has been arrested by the personnel from the Kundrathur police station after the video of the incident was shared on social media.

The accused was identified as K. Sureshraj, 40, of Thirumudivakkam, who is a district functionary in the DMDK. He had rented out his houses to migrant labourers who work in industries.

A few of his tenants had not paid rent for the past two months because they were unemployed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The men were planning to leave to their native places this week.

On Sunday, Sureshraj, who came to know that they were leaving, reached their rooms and asked them for his rent. Following an argument, the landlord picked up a pipe and started hitting the men, the police said. Another migrant labour shot the video and shared it on social media and mobile messaging platforms.

Based on the complaint from P. Pradeep Kumar Jana, 25, a worker hailing from Odisha, the police registered a case and arrested Sureshraj on Wednesday.