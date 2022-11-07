Chennai

Man held in Chennai for posting derogatory video on social media

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has arrested a 32-year-old resident of Thiruninravur for posting a derogatory video demeaning a particular caste, and circulating the video on the social media platforms. 

Police said a complaint was filed by Prem Anand of Tiruvallur at the Thiruninravur police station regarding the posting of a video by V. Boopathy against a community, thereby promoting disharmony and feelings of hatred between different groups. Based on the complaint, Boopathy was arrested under sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Information Technology Act. 


