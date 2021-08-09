Man held for wife’s murder in Paiyanur

Chennai

09 August 2021 00:51 IST

A 36-year-old woman was murdered by her husband on Sunday in Paiyanur while she was asleep.

The police identified the victim as Ananthi and the accused as Ravikumar, a tailor at Paiyanur village. The married couple had frequent quarrels since Ravikumar was addicted to alcohol. On Saturday, they quarrelled but their son pacified them and both went to bed.

Ravikumar, who woke up early on Sunday, hit his wife with a dumbbell and fled the scene. The neighbours alerted personnel from the Mamallapuram police station. The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Ravikumar was later arrested from the same locality.

